With the addition of Hollywood Weekly- Africa, Publisher Prather Jackson lays a solid claim as the CEO of the #1 most culturally diverse entertainment magazine in the world with a footprint in 3-continents, North America, Asia and Africa. However, according the Jackson, that’s just the beginning. The magazine is now coming to an airport near you. Starting in a matter of a few days, or more precisely in November 2016, Hollywood Weekly Magazine will be available in Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Las Vegas (LAS) Miami (MIA), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Newark (EWR), Chicago (ORD), and La Guardia (LGA).

What’s next? Stay tune…To read more, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...