In this our November edition, we are honored to introduce a new feature of HW which showcases leading business executives. Brad Lewis, CEO of Agora Advantage graces the premiere issue of the national edition of Hollywood Weekly Magazine. Agora Advantage was created around the concept of a robust, easily accessible place where business owners find tremendous value in the services they need.

Agora Advantage believes that large companies have plenty of resources and negotiating power to keep their engines running just fine. The senior management of Agora has specifically focused on helping the small business sector. To read more click here.

