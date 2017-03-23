BELOW HER MOUTH | New Trailer!

*NEW TRAILER BELOW!*

Presents

BELOW HER MOUTH

Directed By April Mullen

TRAILER DEBUT ON OUT.COM

NEW TRAILER ON YOUTUBE, CLICK HERE!

In BELOW HER MOUTH, Jasmine (Natalie Krill) is a successful fashion editor living with her fiancé, Rile (Sebastian Pigott). On a night out in the city with her best friend, she meets Dallas (Erika Linder), a roofer recently out of a relationship. Surprised by the confidence with which Dallas pursues her, Jasmine turns Dallas down – but can’t get her out of her head. When Jasmine finally succumbs, the two women embark on a steamy affair that forces them both to reevaluate their lives.

April Mullen’s BELOW HER MOUTH Will Be Released Theatrically and On Demand, April 28th By Gunpowder and Sky Distribution.

Like this: Like Loading...