BELOW HER MOUTH | New Trailer!

BELOW HER MOUTH
Directed By April Mullen
In BELOW HER MOUTH, Jasmine (Natalie Krill) is a successful fashion editor living with her fiancé, Rile (Sebastian Pigott). On a night out in the city with her best friend, she meets Dallas (Erika Linder), a roofer recently out of a relationship. Surprised by the confidence with which Dallas pursues her, Jasmine turns Dallas down – but can’t get her out of her head. When Jasmine finally succumbs, the two women embark on a steamy affair that forces them both to reevaluate their lives.
April Mullen’s BELOW HER MOUTH Will Be Released Theatrically and On Demand, April 28th By Gunpowder and Sky Distribution.