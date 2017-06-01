After all, he’s a multiple Emmy winning filmmaker and has also received two DuPont Columbia Awards during the course of his career as a successful producer/director/writer. He won his most recent Emmy for the PBS documentary series Slavery and the Making of America.
DJ: As an independent filmmaker, an African-American artist and activist, I want to make the strongest, most creative statements possible for… my culture… my people… and marginalized people regardless of color. PBS receives funding from the federal government and various government-related agencies. Consequently, they are impacted by politics. They are in a very difficult position. They have to make sure that their funding sources aren’t threatened or upset with their content. What I see now in terms of mainstream media is a new freedom. Netflix, Amazon, and others are audience-driven. This makes very different relationships possible for diverse, creative projects from independents like me.
