The first time I met Charles Wright was when I ventured down Sunset Boulevard over 40 years ago. He hailed me and later saw me perform at Bernie Hamilton’s Cafe named Citadel d’ Haiti. At that time I was so flattered that a celebrity of his stature would compliment me on my singing and guitar playing. I’ve always had aspirations in some form or another of being in show business but was discouraged by my family who persuaded me to seek a more secure and established career as a school teacher. Despite their lack of support, I actually recorded some original music which was produced by my husband Jerry Pittman (who I met at a later time) that made the R&B charts with the late “Godfather of Soul” James Brown. However, never would I have imagined in a million years that I would be writing an article about Charles Wright. To read the complete edition,click here.

Like this: Like Loading...