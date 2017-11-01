There are those who watch what is going on, those that want to know what is going on, and those who do their best to do something about what is going on. There is a beautiful woman who is doing her best to make a difference to improve the status of world conditions who is addressed by many titles. She has worn the description of philanthropist Queen of Beverly Hills, Global Peace Leader. She is a friend to the homeless, the disadvantaged. And now she continues to travel around the world making friends with global leaders and promoting peace, Queen Dame Dr. Munni Irone. Read the complete issue now.

Like this: Like Loading...