A Grammys Viewing Party in Hollywood?

Bright lights, red carpet and the full glitz and glam of Hollywood awaits those who attend this year’s Hollywood Weekly Pre Grammy viewing party to be held at iconic Raleigh Studios in the heart of Hollywood, California. The ritzy event, sponsored by Hollywood Weekly Magazine, is billed as the ultimate alternative for stars and their fans who choose not to travel to New York for the actual event, but still want the experience. Great music of up and coming artist entertain guest, prior, during and following the live streamed televised show inside the historic Charlie Chaplin Screening room, where the show can be seen by all. To purchase tickets, please click here.

