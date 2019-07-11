Real 92.3 has been a huge part of influencing hip hop and music culture and has established itself as one of Los Angeles’s favorite radio stations. Whether listeners are tuned into Big Boy’s Neighborhood or The Cruz Show, Real 92.3 keeps audiences entertained with the most popular music and amusing conversations on the radio. This upcoming August 10 and 11th, the Real Street Fest is throwing a brand-new new event called the Real Street Festival. As mentioned on Real 92.3’s website: “This massive festival will be the largest music event to ever come to Orange County. The Honda Center will be transformed into a hip-hop spectacular, celebrating music, street art and lifestyle”. This festival is stacked up with the biggest names in hip hop and rap, including Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, Future, and A$AP Rocky.