BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas celebrated its 10,000 square-foot interior expansion with a grand opening party this evening, featuring special guest Shaquille O’Neal.

The outdoor rooftop and grill introduced an indoor area for dining, drinks, karaoke and games with a VIP party hosted by O’Neal and a performance from DJ Bayati. O’Neal kicked off the party by posing for photos on the red carpet, accompanied by entertainers and local performers, including the cast of FANTASY. Over 500 guests were greeted with complimentary beers and enjoyed approachable culinary offerings.

“BEER PARK is a special place to party in Las Vegas because there are so many different beers from around the world,” said O’Neal. “There’s a great view of the Strip and it’s a great place to hang out in Vegas.”