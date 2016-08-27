3rd Annual Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film & Music Fest to Feature Evelyn “Champagne” King

The 3rd Annual Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film & Music Festival debuts on September 10, 2016 at Harmony Gold Preview House on historic Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The venue is the perfect backdrop for “Nu Skool Sings Old School under the direction of Brandy Sanders.” We are honored to announce that Nu Skool Sings Old School’s “Stage Show Spectacular” has been added and promises to be a highlight of the evening.

“We are proud and honored to be invited to present our show at this highly anticipated event,” explains the show’s creator Brandy Sanders . Along with our talented young artists, in attendance will be NFL players, foreign dignitaries, legendary recording artists, Filmmakers, Producers, Directors and VIP Celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Nu Skool Sings Old School will also be celebrating their 5th Year Anniversary. Confirmed Celebrity Guests include: Legendary Recording Artist Evelyn Champagne King (“Shame”), Legendary Funk and Soul Pioneer Charles Wright (“Express Yourself”), Legendary Soul Singer/Songwriter Brenda Lee Eager of Jerry Butler fame (“Ain’t Understand Mellow”), Dancer & Choreographer Shane Sparks (“America’s Best Dance Crew”, “So You Think You Can Dance”) the Original Soul Train Dancers and many others to be announced. We hope to see your face in the place!!! For more information, please visit their website at http://www.nuskoolsingsoldschool.com.

W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills, Inc., and the Los Angeles Chapter of the NFL Players Association have confirmed that both former and current NFL players will walk the red carpet including: Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Rosey Grier, Malcolm Moore, Frank Rice, Byron Chamberlain, Chris Hale, Eric King, Ron Brown, Leroy Irvin, Emir Patterson will be in attendance. (More names will be added as they are confirmed).

Major sponsors to date are Carnival Cruise Line, Inc., and Benev Cosmetics. To purchase tickets, please follow this link:Click here to purchase tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...