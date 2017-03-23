A.J CALLOWAY LED Q&A AT THE WEtv PRIVATE SCREENING OF HIT NEW SHOW “HUSTLE & SOUL”

WETV HOSTS PRIVATE SCREENING FOR HIT NEW DOCU-SERIES “HUSTLE & SOUL” AT THE CUTTING ROOM IN NYC ON

MARCH 20TH th, WEtv kicked off the spring season with a private screening of its new culinary docu-series, Hustle & Soul, for over 300 influencers at The Cutting Room in New York City. Cast members Chef Lawrence Page, Candice Roach, Sana Akibu, Dominic D’Angelica, Stefan D’Angelica, Ana Lavender and Thandi Stewart, along with WEtv executives Mark Neschis and Briele Douglass were all in attendance.



The evening opened with welcome remarks from Mark Neschis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations at WEtv, who introduced Chef Lawrence Page and episode two of Hustle & Soul. The room was filled with engaged viewers, who were all entertained and glued to the screens throughout the venue.

After the screening, Extra TV’s A.J Calloway led a twenty-minute Q&A with the owner and chef of The Pink Tea Cup, Chef Lawrence Page, who expressed his hopes and long-term goals for his team and the restaurant.



Following the Q&A, guests enjoyed a lavish buffet of fried chicken, waffles, macaroni & cheese and fried catfish catered by The Pink Tea Cup, as well as the signature cocktail of the evening — The Savannah Iced Tea —which was Chef Lawrence Page’s spin on the classic Long Island Iced Tea. Guests partied to the sounds of DJ Questlove, while the cast of Hustle & Soul made their way around the room to meet, greet and mingle with guests.



Hustle & Soul follows Chef Lawrence Page as he works to elevate his hip Brooklyn soul food restaurant, The Pink Tea Cup. He resurrected the former West Village landmark and moved to the Fort Greene, Brooklyn area on his quest to rise to the next level and score a coveted Michelin star. But, as he struggles to find the perfect recipe for success, he must keep his wild staff in line. Drama, jealousy, power struggles and love triangles get in the way of him and the Michelin Star. The show airs every Thursday on WEtv at 10 PM EST .



Check out more photos from the screening below and on Getty Images at



