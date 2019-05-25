BILLBOARD EMERGING ARTIST AND CHART-TOPPING SINGER-SONGWRITER, TITUS SHOWERS DEBUT EP WHO? HAS THE NO.1 GOSPEL ALBUM IN THE COUNTRY

Louisiana-based singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Titus Showers– lead singer of chart-topping sibling group The Showers solo freshman EP WHO?(A&P/UAMG/Sony/Orchard/New Day) has become the highest album sales debut by a gospel artist and the highest sales and charting debut by a new artist this year-to-date. WHO?debuted at No. 1 on Billboard consumption-based Top Album genre chart, No.1 on Nielsen Top Album genre chart and appeared on the prestigious The Emerging Artists chart (which ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50). Additionally, the 7-track EP debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard Top Christian/Gospel Albums, Top 10 on BillboardTop Independent Albums, and Top 40 on the all-genre Top Albums chart.

WHO? boasts an all-star lineup of composers, producers, songwriters and featured guest artists. GRAMMY®-nominated producer and songwriter Lucius B. Hoskins (Shirley Ceaser, Zacardi Cortez, Joshua Rogers) contributes on 4 of the EP’s 7 tracks, “It’s Gonna Be Alright,” “Make It,” “Amen” and the Billboard Top 10 digital track and lead single “In His Name.” Three-time GRAMMY® nominee Darrell Walls of The Walls Group contributes with his vocal production, while GRAMMY®-nominated producer Tyrone Belle (The Walls Group) co-produces on two songs (“In His Name,” “Make It”). GRAMMY®-nominated and Stellar Award-winning Christian hip-hop artist/songwriter Canton Jones makes an appearance on a remix version of The Showers 2015 Billboard Top 15 radio hit “Better,” and 2016’s Billboard Top 25 song “Immediately” gets a revisit – both songs were written and produced by acclaimed musician Deon Kipping (Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Marvin Sapp). BET’s Sunday Best Season 6 champion and two-time Stellar Award winner Tasha Page-Lockhart adds her vocal production prowess on the track “Love,” produced by Stellar Award-winning producer Sean Keys (The Showers).

In addition to his musical success, Titus recently announced his partnership with Forbes Listed Top 25 U.S. charity, MAP International, a global Christian health and relief organization. Titus will serve as a global ambassador advocating for community health development, disease prevention, and eradication, and relief and rehabilitation by helping provide life-changing medicines and health supplies to all people across the world, regardless of religion, gender, race, nationality, or ethnic background who are living in conditions of poverty.

WHO? is available now in retail stores and on all digital platforms for download and streaming: http://smarturl.it/tshowerswho.