Q&A with Blake Mycoskie and Pat Dossett

By: Niki Shadrow Snyder
- NS: Tell us about yourselves and what you do? BM/PD: We are the co-founders of Madefor.
- NS: How did you personally move the needle in 2020? BM/PD: We grew our families, launched a business, and began helping thousands of our members at Madefor live better.
- NS: How did you deal with the stress in the world in 2020? BM/PD: One day at a time, trying to never lose sight of the most important parts of our lives that remained within our control.
- NS: Do you have any advice for your younger self? BM/PD: Never miss an opportunity to be kind or enjoy the journey.
- NS: What did you do in 2020 that you’re most passionate about? BM/PD: Whether it was spending more time with family, investing in our friendships, serving our Madefor community, or simply just taking care of our own physical and mental health, we are most passionate about finding ways to grow closer to the things we love and care about, no matter the circumstance.
- NS: What was the worst part of 2020 for you? BM/PD: We both have young children. Not being able to surround them in person with family has been hard. Despite the restrictions, we probably talk to family now more than ever, which has been a nice benefit of 2020.
- NS: What was the best part of 2020 for you? BM/PD: Being forced to slow down. It’s helped us affirm what’s most important and recognize that there is simply no substitute for presence.
- NS: What does success mean to you? BM/PD: To us, success isn’t something to be attained, but rather a way of being. We find that when we are serving things bigger than ourselves, we make ourselves and those around us better. That’s success.
- NS: What causes are important to you? BM/PD: We’re passionate about anything that helps others unlock their unique path towards a better life. Ultimately, we believe a better world begins with the best you. It’s why we created Madefor.
- NS: Do you think the world right now needs to be influenced by what they can get or what they can give in the middle of this pandemic? BM / PD: There is no better way to grow through adversity than to focus on what you can do to serve others. Doing so makes you more resilient, connected and capable.
ORDER ISSUE BY CLICKING THE LINK BELOW
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=SDHJT98HSGN9S