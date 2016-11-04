An amazing professional baseball team ends an incredible absence from winning the pennical of their sport, the World Series, to the delight of long suffering fans with an amazing 10th inning victory. Sounds like a made for Hollywood film, but in this case, it happends to be true. Even for those of us who bleed Dodger blue, you can’t help feeling the euphoria of the fans and the excitement of the players. Admitedly, I don’t necessarly even know the names of their players but we all can appreciate their skills. Congratuations to to Cleveland Indians and Major League Baseball for shinning a bright spotlight on the what makes this country great – America’s favorite pasttime, and the Chicago Cubs.

