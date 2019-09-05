Day N Vegas Festival

By: Omar James

The Inaugural “Day n Vegas” music festivals is less than a month away! The three day festival takes place November 1stthrough the 3rdand features a slew of hip-hop, pop, and R&B headliners including J.Cole , Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar.

The festival takes place on Las Vegas Fair Grounds over the course of three days. It is expected to be your typical over the top Vegas experience with Food, Vendors, and a lot of merch. Friday will be headlined by Grammy nominated artist J. Cole. Cole and his record label imprint Dreamville released an18- track album that debuted at the top of billboard 200 earlier this July. Also performing Friday will be Lil Uzi Vert, Miguel, Megan The Stallion and much more!

Not to be out done Saturday is expected to action packed as well as headliner Travis Scott is expected to set to give fans an amazing show. Scott is one of the more exciting live performers in the music industry. Chris Deville of Stereogum describes Scotts performance as jaw dropping, he says “It’s one thing for a performer to “take you for a ride” and quite another to strap fans into chairs and lift them high above an arena floor.” Saturday is expected to be the most star-studded day with artist such as Migos, Lil Nas X, Blueface, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and more all performing!

The final day of the festival is Sunday and features a west coast music theme. The show is headlined by Compton native Kendrick Lamar. Lamar will be there with fellow TDE artist like SchoolBoy Q, Jay Rock and Isiah Rashad who are also performing on Sunday. Tyler the Creator will be performing as well, his latest album “Earfquake” peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200. Sunday will also be featuring rising local artist such as Kalan Frfr, 1takejay, Rucci and YBN Cordae.

Day n Vegas tickets are currently sold out but according to their website, a fan to fan ticket exchange program will take place for those who are unable to make it and those that want to go. There are also a few tickets that fans may be able to find online from third party sites. The three-day experience is set to be a blast for fans, and artist alike.