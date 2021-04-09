DEPARTURE -- Episode 104 -- Pictured: (l-r) Christopher Plummer as Howard Lawson, Claire Forlani as Janet Freeh, Kris Holden-Ried as Dominic Hayes, Archie Panjabi as Kendra Malley -- (Photo by: Shaftesbury/Greenpoint Productions/Peacock)

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out”) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.

The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (“Umbrella Academy”), Rebecca Liddiard (“Run This Town”), Tamara Duarte (“Longmire”), Mark Rendall (“Versailles”), Peter Mensah (“Midnight, Texas”) and Sasha Roiz (“Suits”). “Departure” is produced by Shaftesbury (Canada) and Greenpoint Productions Ltd. (UK) in association with Corus Entertainment, and Starlings Television (US).

Like this: Like Loading...