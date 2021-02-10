Q&A with Dr. Lois Lee

By: Niki Shadrow Snyder
- NS: Tell us about yourself and what you do? LL: I am the Founder & President of Children of the Night.
- NS: How did you personally move the needle in 2020? LL: I increased our client base 90%. I created a unique mobile case management and Zoom online tutoring to young sex trafficking victims in the US, as well as to children at risk of sex trafficking in Africa, Nepal, Southeast Asia and the Philippines. And we accomplished all of this without allowing Covid to interrupt our services.
- NS: How did you deal with the stress in the world in 2020? LL: Eating too much. Watching lots of television. Outdoor dining when possible.
- NS: Do you have any advice for your younger self? LL: There must have been an easier way to accomplish everything I have accomplished. I don’t know what that would be, but there must have been, and I would have looked for it.
- NS: What did you do in 2020 that you’re most passionate about? LL: 90% increase in clients and going global with our Zoom tutoring to young children vulnerable to sex trafficking.
- NS: What was the worst part of 2020 for you? LL: Restrictions of working out, masks, restrictions of eating out, restrictions of travel.
- NS: What was the best part of 2020 for you? LL: The best part was being able to pull my staff through, and to increase staff, so we are fully staffed and fully operational and we did not let Covid stop us.
- NS: What does success mean to you? LL: Helping the most number of children and young people who are struggling with sexual exploitation, educating them, and helping them become successful adults.
- NS: What causes are important to you? LL: Sex trafficking.
- NS: Do you think the world right now needs to be influenced by what they can get or what they can give in the middle of this pandemic? LL: I think the world needs to stand up and tell all of the politicians, you don’t know how to do this, and we are going to resist your policies that only apply to us and not you! I think the world needs to turn off the news and let the ratings drop to the lowest of the lows so our voices are heard.
