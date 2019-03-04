EarthWater CEO CJ Comu

Our Cover Star and story is CJ Comu. It’s hard to fully take in the life of this man in one sitting. Born in Istanbul, CJ Comu has lived in London, Vancouver and Dallas. His entrepreneurial businesses have been rooted in all three cities, and then spread (not slowly) around the world. His eclectic business career has ranged from converting algae into biofuel, promoting MMA fights, taking Humitech (a company dealing with mineral compositions) from “$0 to $4M within threes years and over 100 franchise locations worldwide” — a direct quote from his inspiring article — and now EarthWater. Click here to read more.