Egor Efiok (nicknamed LadyBoss) is the CEO/founder of E4PR and a multi-award-winning British/Nigerian film producer. She is also Hollywood Weekly Magazine’s African Correspondent & Ambassador. Additionally, Egor represents Nigerian Filmmakers as a sales agent at international film markets to sell and secure world distribution rights. Born in Liverpool, England, a precocious child, Egor Efiok is an Education Studies graduate from the University Of Greenwich in London. Her parents are of Nigerian descent. Egor was also a teacher in London for eight years before returning to her first love of writing, acting and filmmaking.

Egor Efiok’s first ‘Hollywood Meets Nollywood’ film, “Turning Point”, which she co-produced, was shot in America and Nigeria, respectively, starring Hollywood actors: Ernie Hudson, Joe Estevez, Cynda Williams, Todd Bridges & KD Aubert; and Nollywood actors: Igoni Archibong, Patience Ozokwor, Ebbe Bassey, Jackie Appiah, Oge Okoye & Enyinna Nwigwe. The film won 8 awards including an African Oscar (aka NAFCA). As a result of this amazing feat, Egor was honoured at the “Fascinating Nigeria” event at the Nigerian Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja FCT, in July 2013. (see link below)

http://trulyafrican.blogspot.com/2013/07/egor-efiok-showcased-at-presidential.html?m=1



See link to a two minute trailer of “Turning Point” below too:

https://youtu.be/WKPWn4hj4kE

Egor Efiok relocated to Nigeria in May 2016 to serve as a government official in Cross River State (May 2016 – January 2018). She is the immediate past Director General (DG) of Callywood. She is also the president of Professional Filmmakers Of Nigeria (PFN) and the Matron of Ambassadors For Enterprise (AFE).



Egor Efiok is the producer of Callywood Studios films: “Murder On The Monorail”, “Kibeban”, “I Am Bassey” and “The Father”. She is also the co-producer of ‘Hollywood Meets Nollywood’ multi-award- winning film, “Turning Point” (produced & directed by Niyi Towolawi).



Egor Efiok is the only Nigerian on the board of trustees for Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival & Awards Ceremony; She has used her position here to recommend well-deserving Nigerians for Hollywood Awards. As an added incentive, the award recipients also get to be profiled and featured in Hollywood Weekly Magazine.



In November 2019, Pastor Reno Omokri, who was the Special Assistant On New Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was recommended by Egor Efiok to receive a Hollywood Award (MOST OUTSTANDING HUMANITARIAN CAUSE) for his global #FreeLeahSharibu campaigns, at Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival & Awards Ceremony. The event was hosted by Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California. Pastor Reno Okokri attended the event with Abba Atiku, who was there to represent his father, Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Apostle Johnson Suleman also sent a representative to witness the event, while President Goodluck Jonathan, gave a thank you speech for the award. See link below.

https://www.facebook.com/105479482835768/posts/2724190037631353?d=n&sfns=mo



Pastor Reno Omokri was so overwhelmed by the class he witnessed at the prestigious Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival & Awards Ceremony and for being featured additionally in Hollywood Weekly Magazine’s Special Film Festival Edition, that he publicly thanked Egor Efiok for nominating him and thanked Hollywood Weekly for giving him his Hollywood award and featuring him in their magazine. He wrote on his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, “Thank you Hollywood Weekly Magazine, for featuring me in your January issue. And thank you for taking the Free Leah Sharibu movement to Hollywood. Thank you ‪Egor Efiok, for nominating me. You are a pride to Nigeria. May your new movie with Akon, make you proud”. See link below.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10220447610757616&id=1152008079‘



Click on the link below to see highlights from the 2019 film festival, which include photos and videos of Pastor Reno Omokri receiving his Hollywood award.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157770367749020&id=645819019

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HuNbRB6FwJ0

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TGc5CGC8Bfc

https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=ahj4mJc_IbM‘



Egor’s last script, “The Dark Passage Home” won, respectively, “Most Outstanding Screenplay 2018” at the US Hollywood Golden Screen Award and the GOLD award at the International Independent Film Awards 2019. The script was also a finalist at the 2019 Mallorca Film Festival. Click on the link below to read her interview with one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers, The Nation.

Egor intends to use her Hollywood and Nigerian connections to create meaningful collaborations within the Nigerian Tourism and Filmmaking Industries.



You can read Egor Efiok’s full profile on http://e4pr.blogspot.com/p/egor-efiok.html?m=1



Egor can also be contacted via Email: egorefiok@gmail.com Instagram: @egorefiokladyboss Twitter: @CEOLadyBossE4PR Facebook: Egor Efiok LinkedIn: Egor Efiok





