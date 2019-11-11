Hollywood Weekly Magazine Film Festival

By Jordan O’Quinn-Campbell

On November 2, 2019 Hollywood Weekly Magazine hosted its 6th annual Film Festival at the historic Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank. The event attracted people from around the world including Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and China. There were several foreign dignitaries and talented actors, producers, and screenwriters in attendance. Some of the special guests included: President Goodluck Jonathan, Zik Zulu Okafor, Ejike Asiegbu, Producer/Writer Egor Efiok, Director Jeta Amata, Vanessa Martini, Joan Brown McCarthy, Producer Tess Cacciatore, Akon, Reno Omokri (“Most Outstanding Humanitarian Cause” Award Recipient), Regina Daniels (“Most Outstanding Child Star Outside of the USA” Award Recipient”, and several other stars.

Awards were given to the best shorts, features, screenplays, comedies, thrillers, dramas, and science fiction films. The festival was hosted by Eric Zuley and Dante. Eric Zuley, as you know now from our HWM Cover, is the son of Jim Zuley, who is featured on the Cover of this HWM edition. Jim and Eric created eZWay Promotions, which is a company that prides itself in being the top ten social media influencers in the world. They are well on their way to becoming major International Promoters.Our Hollywood Weekly Film Festival began with a red carpet and lunch at nearby Claim Jumpers in the TNT building, near Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank. Everyone arrived, chatting over lunch and drinks. Networking and business connections were the buzz of conversations; everyone talking about their upcoming film and television projects. People were also able to rub shoulders with foreign dignitaries and international stars. Everyone was in high anticipation for the award ceremony. Actors, producers, and screenwriters were interviewed about their films and photographed on our TWO Red Carpets! One red carpet and step-and-repeat was located at our pre-Award lunch and another Red Carpet and step-and-repeat continued at Warner Bros. Studios.



Once the red carpet and interviews were over everyone made their way into the lavish main theatre venue of Warner Bros. Studio. The theatre contained a huge screen with seating accommodations for over 200 guests — and we SOLD OUT! There were 30-minute panels that included a Q&A by Film Festival Winners like Writer/Director Alycia Cooper and the cast for her Award-winning short film “Trade,” and Director Jeta Amata and Producers Egor Efiok and Tess Cacciatore for their Best Feature Film Winner “Road to Redemption.” The amazing night ended with Host Eric Zuley Honoring his father, Jim Zuley, with a Special Award from Hollywood Weekly for all the work he’s done in helping his son, Eric, build his eZWay Empire, and being the kind of Father we can all love and admire. This was a night of Film, Fun and Love, which was our goal at Hollywood Weekly Magazine right from the start. Mission Accomplished!

