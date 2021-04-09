I Am Patrick Swayze is a loving tribute to the prolific actor that showcases his life and career through untold stories, exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies, and family photos featuring those who knew him best. The film explores his childhood in Texas and his enduring relationship with widow Lisa Niemi, whom he met as a teenager at his mother’s dance studio. Known for undeniable star quality, the documentary is a window into an artist’s life that delves into his remarkable film career working on huge blockbuster hits like Dirty Dancing, The Outsiders, and Ghost.

The film features interviews with Swayze’s friends, family, and co-stars including his widow Lisa Niemi, brother Don Swayze, co-stars Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Kelly Lynch, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin, and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

I Am Patrick Swayze premieres Sunday, August 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

