IMAX Releases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Exclusive Artwork and Highlights Special Formatting

Fans will Experience 26% More of the Galactic Action – Only in IMAX

IMAX has released new exclusive artwork for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which flies into theatres onMay 5. The art, which debuted earlier today on Director James Gunn’s Twitter and Facebook pages, highlights everyone’s favorite ragtag group of misfits including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the one and only Yondu. Check out Gunn’s Facebook post below:

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 IMAX Poster – Those who have followed me awhile know that IMAX is the optimal way to view a Guardians movie. I personally oversee the 3D, crafting every shot, and only in IMAX do we shift aspect ratios during big scenes so that you get nearly 30% more screen size than anywhere else. Unlike many other films today where screen size shifts and 3D are afterthoughts, we plan our aspect ratios during the script stage, and every single shot is tailored for 3D as we shoot it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is designed to be a fully immersive experience to be seen IN theaters. I’m glad that we’ve been able to partner up with IMAX from the moment of its conception.

That’s not all! Fans that go to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in IMAX will get to experience more of the team’s galactic adventures than those that see it in standard theatres because the majority of the movie will feature special IMAX formatting. Only available during IMAX showings, select scenes from the movie will be presented in an expanded 1.9:1 aspect ratio which means fans will get to see 26% more of the image than standard theatres, making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 a must-see event in IMAX.

To download a high-res version of this artwork, please click here.

About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

For more information, please visit: http://www.imax.com/movies/guardians-galaxy-vol-2

The IMAX release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

EXPERIENCE IT IN IMAX® 2D AND 3D MAY 5, 2017

Like this: Like Loading...