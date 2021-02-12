Q&A with John Holland

By: Niki Shadrow Snyder
- NS: Tell us about yourself and what you do? JH: I am a professional psychic medium, spiritual teacher, author, as well as an animal advocate.
- NS: How did you personally move the needle in 2020? JH: Due to all the restrictions, I quickly realized that the format of my spiritual work would have to change, so I set about transferring all the live in-person events, which were scattered around the country into online events. This is a complex process requiring a lot of hand holding for those who are less digitally aware. I also had to adjust my personal life from the constant rushing back and forth to airports, forever packing and unpacking. Every morning I made a commitment to start every day with a positive affirmation, and made a list of the ten things I am grateful for, followed by my usual daily meditation. Adding those simple things assisted me personally in setting a calming, grounding, and thankful tone for the day. It helped me greatly and those around me also benefitted. I’ll continue to do it for the rest of my life.
- NS: How did you deal with the stress in the world in 2020? JH: Know what you are in control of, and know what you are not in control of. For me to be strong for my followers, I needed to be sure that I took care of myself first and pass on the same advice the therapist gave on television to my followers. I devoted quality time to my community, creating supportive video blogs, writing Covid specific newsletters to generate a feeling of calmness and lessening the fear factor, and to let them know: they were not alone and we truly are all connected.
- NS: Do you have any advice for your younger self? JH: That you do matter. What you are going through now as a child will pass as you get older, and the people in your life will come and go, change and evolve. How you live your life and how you think will be exactly what is drawn to you. Always be kind, be generous, and try to do kind acts, because one kind act can create a ripple effect that reaches farther than you could ever imagine.
- NS: What did you do in 2020 that you’re most passionate about? JH: 2020 saw the launch of a new project, which I’ve been working with my team for the last two years, to create an online community. I launched “My Soul Community” (MySoulCommunity.com) in October 2020. It was a labor of love, and as it grew and took shape, I realized that it was more pertinent at this time than I would ever have thought. I created a community on a global basis of like-minded souls, who could come together under my mentorship to spend 12 months together, learning, sharing, experimenting, and above all, growing spiritually, no amount of words can justify what we created.
- NS: What was the worst part of 2020 for you? JH: Besides having to quickly and dramatically change how I work on a personal level, bearing in mind that I’m such a people person, and being raised in an Italian home, where hugs are big, unable to be intimate with my family, friends, and not to be in the wonderful energy of an audience was the worst for me.
- NS: What was the best part of 2020 for you? JH: The best part for 2020 was that the pandemic brought right to the surface, everyone’s insecurities, fears, and worries. Just like me, I am sure many of these might have been pushed down or ignored. If you look at that from a positive perspective, it forced all of us to feel them and if people chose, to deal with them, so they could be cleared and out of your energy. This makes room for new and more positive opportunities and people to enter your life. I may be a spiritual teacher, but I am also human like everyone else. I cleared some things that might have taken much longer to surface.
- NS: What does success mean to you? JH: I teach my students, audiences, and my community that we’re spiritual beings having human experiences and as spiritual beings, we are always connected to each other. As a soul we are born with gifts, talents, and abilities that are meant to be used to help one another. Success to me can be summed up like this. If you are using one of those things to help another person, or animal, in need, then that to me is success!
- NS: What causes are important to you? JH: Feeding the hungry, helping children with cancer through the St. Jude Foundation, care of our planet and the climate, stopping domestic abuse, and one that’s very important to me, the care and saving lives of animals in need. I got involved with a local charity when my dog Koda was a puppy. He has so enhanced my life and brought me so much joy, I wanted to give something back. I approached the local NHSPCA (New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and asked if there was anything I could do to help raise money for the animals.
- NS: Do you think the world right now needs to be influenced by what they can get or what they can give in the middle of this pandemic? JH: No matter what color you are, where you are born, your sexual orientation, financial status, or your political views, we are, and always will be, connected to each other. We are souls first, made up of the same exact energy, no matter what you are on the outside. By giving without wanting anything in return, helps us to grow, evolve, appreciate, and love one another, as well as Mother Earth, and will greatly assists the collective consciousness of us all.
