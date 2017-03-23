KEITH URBAN, BLINK-182, CAPITAL CITIES, GROUPLOVE, LEON BRIDGES, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS JOIN NCAA MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL

KEITH URBAN AND SPECIAL GUESTS BLINK-182, CAPITAL CITIES, GROUPLOVE, LEON BRIDGES, AND NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS ADDED TO THE 2017 NCAA MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP IN PHOENIX MARCH 31-APRIL 2

Artists Join Previously Announced Acts Aerosmith, The Chainsmokers, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Phoenix, AZ — March 23, 2017 — Today the NCAA and Turner Live Events, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Capital One have announced additional superstar artists for the 2017 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in conjunction with the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four. The free, three-day celebration taking place March 31-April 2 is open to the public at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix.

On Friday, March 31 four time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will take the stage as the AT&T Block Party headliner. On Saturday, April 1 chart-topping, indie-pop band Grouplove, Grammy-nominated recording artist Leon Bridges, and Grammy-nominated pop duo Capital Cities will perform at Coca-Cola Music, joining previously announced Grammy Award-winning headliner, The Chainsmokers. On Sunday, April 2 soul rock outfit Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will open the final day of the festival at the Capital One JamFest, later followed by iconic Grammy Award-winning alt rock band Blink-182. They join previously announced Grammy Award-winning hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and headlining rock legend Grammy Award winners Aerosmith at the Capital One JamFest.

Fans can also watch a selection of the weekend’s concerts being live streamed on ncaa.com, bleacherreport.com, and the official NCAA YouTube channel. To stay up to date, fans can visit ncaa.com/finalfour, follow @FinalFour on Twitter, and download the Final Four app at ncaa.com/mffapp.

This is a non-ticketed event open to the public on a first-come basis featuring the following events:

Friday, March 31-AT&T Block Party

Keith Urban

Additional highlights to be announced

Performances from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Standard Time

Saturday, April 1 – Coca-Cola Music

Live broadcast of the first semifinal game at Margaret T. Hance Park

at Margaret T. Hance Park The Chainsmokers

Grouplove

Capital Cities

Leon Bridges

Performances from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time

Sunday, April 2 – Capital One JamFest®

Aerosmith

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Blink-182

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Standard Time

Mountain Standard Time Capital One cardholders can take advantage of a preferred entry lane

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival has brought one-of-a-kind concert experiences to over 150,000 music fans each year. In 2016, Kendrick Lamar, Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy, Twenty One Pilots, Aloe Blacc, Lukas Graham, Flo Rida, Panic! At the Disco, Pitbull and Jason Derulo performed at the festival in Houston. Additional top-tier performers who have helped celebrate Final Four weekend throughout the years include Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum, Weezer, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Jason Aldean, fun., Tim McGraw, The Killers, LL Cool J, Sting, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Kings of Leon, Jimmy Buffett, KISS, The Black Keys, Kenny Chesney and Taylor Swift among many others. The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA through 2032.

Specific media event credentials will be issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 31-April 2) at Margaret T. Hance Park. The link to apply for credentials to the NCAA March Madness Music Festival can be found here. Men’s Final Four game credentials will not be accepted.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV for the seventh consecutive year.

