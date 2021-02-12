Q&A with Marlo Anderson

By: Niki Shadrow Snyder
- NS: Tell us about yourself and what you do? MA: I am the Founder of National Day Calendar.
- NS: How did you personally move the needle in 2020? MA: Consistency is key to success. Of course, when you are trying to figure out ways to keep your business open, staff in and out of quarantine, and the other many challenges that we all faced in 2020, being consistent in delivering our message to celebrate every day was a significant challenge. That is how we moved the needle. Making sure that people knew we were still celebrating, meant that it was okay for them to celebrate as well. Many people did not go to their favorite coffee shop for National Coffee Day, but they still found a way to celebrate the day.
- NS: How did you deal with the stress in the world in 2020? MA: Understanding history is my way of dealing with the stress of 2020. Imagine what the impact of the Spanish flu pandemic was in 1918. Now imagine no way to really communicate with others long distance. The news you did hear was weeks old. Most were still traveling by horse. No possibility of a vaccine and so on. We are very fortunate to live in the times we live in. Better technology, opportunities to work remotely or on a gig basis, significantly better food distribution. I am grateful to live at this time.
- NS: Do you have any advice for your younger self? MA: Surround yourself with people who are ethical and grateful. You will enjoy life more.
- NS: What did you do in 2020 that you’re most passionate about? MA: Working more closely with the team at National Day Calendar. We continue to build a better culture in our work space and always find ways to celebrate every day.
- NS: What was the worst part of 2020 for you? MA: The isolation. Technology doesn’t replace a handshake or a hug that we all use to take for granted. The mental health of the world has suffered significantly in 2020.
- NS: What was the best part of 2020 for you? MA: The new opportunities that presented themselves. The world received the largest shipment of lemons ever in 2020. But that means that we have the opportunity to make more lemonade. Our team is really looking forward to rolling out all the new things we created for National Day Calendar and the impact that these opportunities will have on people and communities across our nation! Also, spending less time traveling meant more time with close friends and family.
- NS: What does success mean to you? MA: A smile, whether it is amongst friends and family, or someone on the other side of the globe. If I am the reason why that person smiles, the world is a better place.
- NS: What causes are important to you? MA: Anything that uses technology to improve the human condition. A great example is creating low cost 3D printed limbs.
- NS: Do you think the world right now needs to be influenced by what they can get or what they can give in the middle of this pandemic? MA: What you can give during the pandemic is the best way to go. Drop off a meal to someone who is isolated or open the door for a stranger: Again, we are in a mental health crisis and these small acts of kindness can mean a world of difference for people.
