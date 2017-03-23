MIGOS RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “WHAT THE PRICE”, ANNOUNCE JIMMY FALLON PERFORMANCE

MIGOS RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR

“WHAT THE PRICE”





ANNOUNCE PERFORMANCE OF “T-SHIRT” TONIGHT , THURSDAY MARCH 23rd ON THE LATE SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

photo credit: David Rams

Breakout superstar trio Migos have just released a scorching new video for “What The Price” from their critically acclaimed album C U L T U R E released via Quality Control Music / 300 Entertainment. Directed by Migos and frequent collaborator Daps, and featuring Zaytovenshredding on the keytar, the video depicts the group as a local rock band left to their devices in an unexpected turn of events.

C U L T U R E debuted at #1 on Billboard’s top 200 chart, has been streamed over 1 billion times, and has sold over 600,000 equivalent units sold since it’s release. On the heels of their RIAA certified double platinum #1 single “Bad and Boujee”, a rigorous touring schedule and two previous national television performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Ellen respectively, Migos announce that they will be musical guests on Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special performance of their smash single “T-Shirt” tonight , Thursday March 23rd at 11:35 EST on NBC. “T-Shirt” has sold over 500,000 equivalent units and remains one of the top 5 songs at Urban Radio while the iconic video for the song has nabbed over 60,000,000 views on YouTubeto date.

Migos were also recently announced as main support on Future’s ‘Nobody Safe Tour’ with Young Thug, Torey Lanez, and Kodak Black kicking off on May 4th in Memphis, TN (full dates below). Be sure to check out the new video for “What The Price”, the performance on Fallon tonight and don’t miss Atlanta’s most influential group live in your city this Spring and Summer.

“With a refined strategy for harnessing the rise of streaming, where young listeners flock to rap, Migos is now zooming at an even higher level.”

– THE NEW YORK TIMES