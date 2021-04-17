Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic For L.A.’s Underserved Communities to Launch

Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, Los Angeles’ CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and the Southern California Eye Institute Partner to Provide for Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Administration in Underserved Areas

WHAT: Committed to serving Los Angeles’ underserved communities, Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and the Southern California Eye Institute have partnered to launch a walk-up Mobile Vaccine Clinic to provide free Pfizer vaccines to community members who are eligible per LA County Department of Public Health (LAC DPH) vaccine distribution guidelines. Additionally, we have partnered with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science to provide student volunteers for on-site registration allowing for walk-up appointments for community members and further ensuring vaccine access in our hardest-hit communities.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 9:00 AM – Launch Event

WHERE: Mobile Vaccine Clinic from CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Eye Institute will be at 1819 S. Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006

WHO:

● Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, Tenth District

● Rohit Varma, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of CHA HPMC and CEO of SCEI

WHY:

“Equity matters. There is no greater threat to our future and overall health of our City than COVID-19. We must continue the work of equity—health equity, social equity, racial equity—in our COVID response. This vaccine clinic is part of our concerted effort with community partners to address disparities in access. Equity is our north star, and if we are going to get there, we will do so together, as a community,” said Councilmember Ridley-Thomas.

According to Dr. Varma, “Vaccination is our best chance at reducing the death and suffering caused by COVID-19 disease, and we need to provide easy access to vaccines especially for our vulnerable communities. Members of our community should get vaccinated because it reduces the burden of the pandemic within the community, reduces the number of people that get admitted into hospitals, and ultimately saves lives. In the long run getting vaccinated is important because it allows the community to achieve herd immunity which will protect us from COVID-19 disease.”

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center was the first hospital-based drive-through dispensing site for COVID-19 vaccines in the County of Los Angeles. In addition, CHA HPMC continued to look for ways to reach and deliver vaccines to the underserved in the Los Angeles community, to those who may not have ready access to computers or transportation. The solution turned up when its Southern California Eye Institute offered to convert its mobile eye clinic bus to a vaccination center on wheels. The walk-up Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be held at 1819 S. Western Avenue every Tuesday starting April 20 through May 25 (with the exception of April 27).

INTERVIEW/VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:

· At 9 am, Councilmember Ridley-Thomas and Dr. Varma will officially launch the mobile vaccine clinic and make remarks. Each are available for interviews until 9:30.

· Patient(s) getting vaccinated will be available for interviews.

· Spanish translator will be on-site for Councilmember Ridley-Thomas and Dr. Varma.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Contact:

Juliet Babros (310) 375-7870

Email: juliet@merrymancommunications.com

Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Contact:

Ariana Drummond, (213) 421-4031

Email: Ariana.Drummond@lacity.org

For more information, please visit: http://markridley-thomas.lacity.org/

