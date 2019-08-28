MTV Video Music Awards

By Jordan O’Quinn-Campbell
This year MTV’s VMA show lived up to its expectations of epic performances, a high-energy all-star crowd, and all sorts of twists and turns throughout the award show. The VMA’s could probably be described as less formal, crazier, and more fun than your average award show. From moments like Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Kanye jumping up on stage and interrupting Taylor Swift, The VMA’s never disappoints with memorable moments.
The 2019 VMA’s definitely wasn’t short of any surprises, like Taylor Swift calling out the government and demanding more equality in the LGBT community. We also saw Miley Cyrus publicly addressing her breakup with long time partner, Liam Hemsworth, for the first time with an emotional debut of her new song, Slide Away. For the first time, new couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes passionately performed their hot new single, Señorita.
Something that was really appreciated was the amount of diversity in the award show. For one, there was a large representation of Latino artists. We saw nominations and awards given to popular Latino artists, like J Balvin, Rosalia, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny. Latina pop-sensation Rosalia gave one of the most beautiful and vocally strong performances of the night. We also saw a lot of African American artists, such as Normani and Lizzo perform their hit songs. Missy Elliot was honored with the Micheal Jackson Vanguard Award. Many different minority groups were represented and won awards.
Listed below are all the award winners:
MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Missy Elliott
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell ®
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
BEST LATIN
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia
Records – Directed by Calmatic
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
BEST ART DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
BEST GROUP
BTS
BEST POWER ANTHEM
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”
SONG OF THE SUMMER, presented by Samsung
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”