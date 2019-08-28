MTV Video Music Awards

By Jordan O’Quinn-Campbell

This year MTV’s VMA show lived up to its expectations of epic performances, a high-energy all-star crowd, and all sorts of twists and turns throughout the award show. The VMA’s could probably be described as less formal, crazier, and more fun than your average award show. From moments like Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Kanye jumping up on stage and interrupting Taylor Swift, The VMA’s never disappoints with memorable moments.

The 2019 VMA’s definitely wasn’t short of any surprises, like Taylor Swift calling out the government and demanding more equality in the LGBT community. We also saw Miley Cyrus publicly addressing her breakup with long time partner, Liam Hemsworth, for the first time with an emotional debut of her new song, Slide Away. For the first time, new couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes passionately performed their hot new single, Señorita.

Something that was really appreciated was the amount of diversity in the award show. For one, there was a large representation of Latino artists. We saw nominations and awards given to popular Latino artists, like J Balvin, Rosalia, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny. Latina pop-sensation Rosalia gave one of the most beautiful and vocally strong performances of the night. We also saw a lot of African American artists, such as Normani and Lizzo perform their hit songs. Missy Elliot was honored with the Micheal Jackson Vanguard Award. Many different minority groups were represented and won awards.

Listed below are all the award winners:

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Missy Elliott

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell ®

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia

Records – Directed by Calmatic

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish

BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

BEST GROUP

BTS

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF THE SUMMER, presented by Samsung

Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”