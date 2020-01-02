As social media becomes more crowded, content creators are looking for new ways to stand out. The Museum of Illusions, a Pier 39 museum, allows visitors to capture vivid selfies through a variety of realistic 3D optical exhibits.

The Museum of 3D Illusions was founded as a place where visitors could let their imaginations run wild! You can interact and experience multiple rooms full of optical illusions. It’s a great place for friends and family, young and old. Visitors to the Museum of Illusions can express themselves in the interactive art exhibits that make for a photo opportunity unlike any other.

You have the chance to become a professional surfer, survive a lava eruption through the hilly streets of the bay area, skydive from great heights, to hang from the side of one of this city’s colossal skyscrapers, and so much more. No matter the setting, you are in for an incredible experience sure to play with your perception and make you the star of every photo you take.

The Museum of Illusions does a wonderful job capturing the hearts, minds, and spirit of San Francisco. Visitors or tourists will love taking photos and making memories in the interactive exhibits.

Museum of Illusions

55-61 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133

https://sfillusions.com/tickets/

888-386-5585



