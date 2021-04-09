NISCHELLE TURNER NAMED CO-HOST OF ET NIGHTLY BROADCAST

Nischelle Turner has been named co-host of ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, the #1 entertainment newsmagazine on television. She will helm the nightly broadcast alongside current host Kevin Frazier. Executive Producer Erin Johnson made the announcement today.

Turner joined ET as a correspondent in 2014 and is a four-time Daytime Emmy Award winner. Her interviews with the biggest names in Hollywood make headlines and she’s traveled the world to bring ET viewers exclusive access to major events and movie sets.

“Nischelle can do it all. She can go from a heartfelt conversation with Oscar winner Viola Davis about the impact of Cicely Tyson to singing karaoke on a balcony with Jimmy Fallon. She is warm, thoughtful, and full of energy,” said Executive Producer Erin Johnson. “Celebrities respect her skills as a seasoned journalist, and our audience has taken notice of her fun chemistry with Kevin (Frazier). There is no one more deserving to lead ET in our history making 40th season and beyond.”

In addition to her work on ET, Turner will host the new CBS series Secret Celebrity Renovation premiering this summer. Home design is one of her passions and on this show she’ll help actors, musicians and athletes surprise a person who has made a difference in their life with a home renovation. Turner is also a longtime contributor for CNN and she appears frequently on CNN Newsroom, New Day, and CNN Tonight to offer insight and commentary on entertainment news stories.

A true Midwesterner at heart, Turner was raised on a farm in Columbia, Missouri. Her large, close knit family is still there and she carries her hometown values into every aspect of her career. A Mizzou Tiger to her core, she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and broadcast news from the University of Missouri. Her motto is family, faith, and football and charity work is an important part of her life. Her family created ‘Buck’s Place,’ an organization named after her great grandfather, James “Buck” Turner, that for the last four decades has provided meals for the homeless and other community assistance in Columbia. Nischelle also volunteers her time with The Boys & Girls Club of America and is a mentor of Brown Girls’ Dream, lending her voice and support to young people all over the country.

