Admittedly, like many others fearful of catching Covid-19, the idea of injecting my arm with a known deadly virus was unsettling. But did I really have another option?

We all watch the news. We have all seen the staggering tolls inflicted upon families who have suffered during this pandemic.

I am a former officer in the U.S. Army Reserves. I am the Publisher of Hollywood Weekly Magazine. I am the oldest of four siblings from wonderful parents. I have to lead by example.

Please get your shot.

