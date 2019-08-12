By Jordan O’Quinn-Campbell

The Real 92.3’s first annual Real Street Fest was the premier event to be at this weekend with their incredible, stacked line-up consisting of the hottest hip-hop artists in music. The Real 92.3 is notorious for being Los Angeles’s number one radio station, but now it can be known for throwing the number one festival is Los Angeles as well. The venue at the Honda Center in Anaheim made the perfect venue. It was surprisingly very spacious, and it was able to house two enormous stages, food trucks, countless booths, and an arena that contained a car show, a barber shop, other vendors, and another stage where attendees could regularly see Big Boy’s neighborhood. The arena was a great place for festival goers to grab food, sit down in a large air-conditioned building, see Big Boy interview their favorite artists, and use something that is rare at music festivals- real restrooms!

There were high energy performances from up-and-coming artists like Meg Thee Stallion, Blueface, Saweetie, Flipp Dinero, and Trippie Redd. The crowd went absolutely crazy for hip-hop and rap royalty like Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, and Future. But at the end of the day, the most epic thing that happened at Real Street Fest was the legendary return of rapper, A$AP Rocky. This was his first ever performance after being wrongly imprisoned in Sweden for weeks. He was the closing headliner for the entire festival. The moment he showed up on stage, the crowd roared with excitement and happiness. Every single person at the festival had eyes A$AP Rocky. It was very apparent that everyone was having the time of their lives at the Real Street Fest.

For the full article, pick up a copy of Hollywood Weekly at your nearest Barne&Nobles or Books-A-Million this month.