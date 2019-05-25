Six Men Charged for Role in Five-Year High-Yield Investment Fraud Scheme

Six men were charged in an indictment unsealed today for their alleged participation in a five-year high-yield investment fraud scheme.

Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox of the Northern District of Texas and Inspector in Charge Delany DeLeon-Colón of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Criminal Investigations Group in Washington, D.C., made the announcement.

Cengiz Jan “CJ” Comu, 58, of Dallas, Texas; John Mervyn Price, 63, also of Dallas; Harley E. “Buddy” Barnes, III, 60, of Plano, Texas; Richard Laurence Kadish, 57, of Miami, Florida; Richard Lawrence Green, 69, also of Miami; and Daniel Thomas Broyles Sr., 61, formerly of Malibu, California, were charged in an indictment returned in the Northern District of Texas with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, 10 counts of mail fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud. Price and Barnes were arrested and appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee H. Toliver of the Northern District of Texas. Comu was arrested and appeared on Wednesday, also before Judge Toliver. Kadish was arrested and appeared Wednesday in Miami before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra of the Southern District of Florida. Kadish was arrested and appeared Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow of the Southern District of Florida. A trial date has not yet been set.