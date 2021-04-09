“Will You Take My Hand?” - With Georgiou at the helm of the plan to end the Klingon war once and for all, the U.S.S. Discovery crew struggles to fathom and tolerate her hostile tactics, and memories of past hardships are rekindled within Burnham, on the season one finale of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Original CBS All Access airdate 2/11/18. -- Episode 115 -- Pictured (l-r): Oyin Oladejo as Joann Owosekun; Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; Ronnie Rowe as Bryce; James Frain as Sarek; Doug Jones as Saru; Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS © 2017 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

The third season of the hit series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, is available exclusively on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

The season one cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Jason Isaacs as Captain Gabriel Lorca, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Shazad Latif as Starfleet Lieutenant Ash Tyler, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Mary Chieffo as L’Rell James Frain as Sarek and Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season one was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment and Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth were the executive producers.

