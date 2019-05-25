Taylor Swift’s “Playlist by ME!” On Apple Music

Swift tells Apple Music:”‘Maybe a hundred bad days made a hundred good stories, a hundred good stories make me interesting art parties’ – the lyrics of AJR’s ‘100 Bad Days’ pretty much sum it up. Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we’ll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

Apple Music subscribers can find out what she’s listening to, create their own ME! playlist and share it using #PlaylistbyME

“Playlist by ME!” Link – apple.co/PlaylistByME