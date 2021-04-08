The “52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS” Made Its CBS Debut And Drew 1.7 Million Total Viewers

Still of Anthony Anderson from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. (Photo: Courtesy of the NAACP)

The premiere of the “52nd NAACP Image Awards” illuminated screens with Black Excellence! The awards drew 3 MM Total Viewers P2+ (EDAC), up +72% vs a year ago, as it was simulcast LIVE across 13 ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, CMT, and for the first time ever on CBS where it garnered 1.7 Million total Viewers.* Jam-packed with buzzworthy moments the “52nd NAACP Image Awards” secured the #1 spot as the most social primetime program on cable this March, excluding sports.

Fans across the world were immersed on multiple screens as the awards generated over 4.1M social interactions, charting triple digit gains +166% Year-Over-Year (4.1M vs 1.5M) across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, the program had the most Twitter video views across all non-sporting programs with an increase of +114% Year-Over-Year.** To date, there have been over 11M total social streams for the “52nd NAACP Image Awards.” **

Hosted by six-time “NAACP Image Awards” winner, Anthony Anderson, celebrates and honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. This year’s “NAACP Image Awards” featured appearances by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, D-NICE, Viola Davis, Regé-Jean Page, Issa Rae, Stacey Abrams, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Arsenio Hall, Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Swizz Beatz, Tracy Morgan, and performances by Jazmine Sullivan and Maxwell. Additional guest appearances included MC Lyte who served as the night’s Voice Over announcer.

The late Chadwick Boseman won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Chadwick’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award in his honor. During the ceremony, legendary entertainer, film icon and two-time Image Award recipient Eddie Murphy was inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame.

NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, presented NBA superstar, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, LeBron James, with the President’s Award in recognition of Jame’s achievement and distinguished public service.

Civil Rights Movement Icon, Rev. D. James Lawson, was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony. In his acceptance speech, he recalled a time in High School in 1944, where he went door-to-door soliciting memberships for his local NAACP chapter in Ohio.

