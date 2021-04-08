The classic variety series KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS from CBS Studios and Anvil 1893 Entertainment, hosted by Emmy® and Grammy® Award-winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, will premiere Wednesday, May 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The reimagined KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS showcases Tiffany Haddish’s unparalleled comedy talents, using her singular voice, humor and life perspective to interact with real kids from across the country in an honest, unpredictable and hilarious way. The show will feature fun segments, including “Show and Tell,” “Tiffany’s Life Lessons” and more, with Tiffany guiding kids through conversations to discuss their interests, lives and perspectives on the world. These kids are all unrehearsed and have no filters as they share their unvarnished opinions. Plus, the show honors its history with a nod to where it all began when Art Linkletter interviewed kids on his show with the weekly “Linkletter Vault” segment, featuring amusing past conversations with kids.

KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions. Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish, Bellamie Blackstone and Ruth Rivin are executive producers.

