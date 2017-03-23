THE MOST WATCHED DRAMA IN THE U.S. “THE WALKING DEAD” RETURNS EN ESPAÑOL WITH SEASON FOUR PREMIERING ON UNIVERSO WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29TH AT 9PM /8C

MIAMI – March 23, 2017 – UNIVERSO, the fastest growing Spanish-language entertainment cable network in the U.S., announced today the premiere of Season Four of the worldwide phenomenon, “The Walking Dead” en Español Wednesday, March 29 at 9pm/8C. In this post-apocalyptic world, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of survivors continue their ongoing struggle to survive the threat of walkers as well as the dangers that lurk among the living. To view a video promo, click here. To download images, click here.



“Season four is when ‘The Walking Dead’ really found its footing. The show’s characters and situations catapulted audiences into our world in a dramatic and explosive fashion,” said Greg Nicotero, Executive Producer, Director and Special Effects Makeup Supervisor for “The Walking Dead.” “Scott Gimple at the helm solidified the show as a powerhouse of raw emotion, fear and suspense… constantly asking ourselves ‘what would we do to survive?’”, he added.

In the highly anticipated Season Four, we find Rick and the group fostering a thriving community in the safe haven of the prison. Sadly, in this brutal world, happiness is short-lived and walkers and outside threats are as dangerous as what is brewing inside the fences. The group’s home and new way of life will be thoroughly tested, and their struggle to survive has never been so terrifying. This season of 16 episodes also introduces several new characters including Bob Stookey (Lawrence Gilliard Jr., “The Wire”) and Christian Serratos (Rosita Espinosa).



In regards to the show’s success and connection with Hispanic audiences, Greg stated, “It continues to offer grounded storytelling that is relatable to all ages by asking questions about survival, love, sacrifice all in the setting of a dead world. The show has always embraced its characters and found some astonishing actors to portray those parts. In this [post-apocalyptic] world, race has no boundaries and our cast depicts real life issues of survival, loss and triumph…these themes set up perfectly by the graphic novel and its well portrayed by strong characters,” concluded Nicotero.

“The Walking Dead” en Español Season Four stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes), Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene), Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee), Danai Gurira (Michonne), David Morrissey (Governor), Emily Kinney (Beth Greene), Chad L. Coleman (Tyreese Williams), Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (Bob Stookey), Jose Pablo Cantillo (Cesar Martínez), Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) , Christian Serratos (Rosita Espinosa) and Alanna Masterson (Tara Chambler).

“The Walking Dead” is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Tom Luse and Greg Nicotero.

Fans can engage on social media by using #TWDenEspañol and find more content about the show on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/nbcuniverso and Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/nbcuniverso.

Besides enjoying the episodes on TV, subscribers of UNIVERSO on participating cable, satellite, and telco services will also be able to view full episodes of “The Walking Dead” en Español through Video on Demand and on the UNIVERSO NOW app by entering the subscriber’s login information.

To find UNIVERSO on your satellite, telco or cable TV channel lineup, go to Channel 410 on DIRECTV; Channel 838 on DISH Network; Channel 3009 or 3010 on AT&T U-verse; and visit www.encuentranbcuniverso.com for the UNIVERSO channel number on your local cable TV listings.

UNIVERSO is currently available to 40 million households across the U.S. The network is telecast in HD nationwide on DirecTV; Western U.S. markets served by Comcast Xfinity TV; throughout Bright House Networks’ cable television footprint; and select Cox Communications markets.

About “The Walking Dead”:

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” reigns as television’s most watched drama for adults 18-49 for the last five years. “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years that follow after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors, led by sheriff Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series, which has been heralded by critics as “an honest-to-God phenomenon” (Variety), is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Tom Luse.

ABOUT UNIVERSO:

UNIVERSO is the fastest Spanish-language entertainment cable network in the U.S. bringing immersive original programming and the world’s top sports franchises to more than 40 million households. As one of the most widely available cable channels for U.S. Hispanic audiences, UNIVERSO delivers a thrilling mix of original scripted series, celeb-reality shows, mainstream signature series, blockbuster movies and exclusive sports action – including Liga MX, CONCACAF, Premier League, Confederations Cup, FIFA World Cup™, WWE and must-see live events on TV, online and mobile devices. UNIVERSO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About AMC:

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with “Mad Men” in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before “Breaking Bad” won it in 2013 and 2014. The network’s series “The Walking Dead” is the highest-rated series in cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last five years. AMC’s other current original drama series include “Better Call Saul,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Humans,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Into the Badlands,” “The Night Manager,” “Preacher,” and the forthcoming “The Son,” “The Terror,” “Lodge 49,” “Loaded” and “McMafia.” AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like “Talking Dead,” “The Making of The Mob,” “Comic Book Men,” “Ride with Norman Reedus” and “The American West.” AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

