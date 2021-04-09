The highly anticipated streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios, today announced that MTV’s THE REAL WORLD franchise is returning. The first REAL WORLD installment will reunite the original New York cast in the iconic NYC loft for THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK.

On the heels of MTV’s 40th birthday, the brand that birthed reality television is bringing it back to where it all began. With reality one of the key genres for the new streaming service, Paramount+ is poised to take advantage of ViacomCBS’ global leadership position in the category. Paramount+ will be the ultimate destination for the biggest hit franchises including LOVE & HIP HOP, LOVE ISLAND, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, THE AMAZING RACE, SURVIVOR, THE CHALLENGE, BIG BROTHER, JERSEY SHORE and many more.

“THE REAL WORLD is credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”

Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, THE REAL WORLD helped shape a generation and sought to spotlight culturally resonant stories like never before — including one of the first LGBTQ+ relationships documented on a TV series, the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony, and its unforgettable portrayal of Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV.

Celebrated for its diverse casting and honest portrayal of contemporary young adulthood, THE REAL WORLD illustrated a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from widely divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that divided them and generated conversations that reverberated loudly through media and youth culture.

