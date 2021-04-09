WATCH MAGAZINE RELEASES A SPECIAL DIGITAL PARAMOUNT+ ISSUE

Watch offers a rare, glamorous window into the lives of television’s biggest stars. With distinctive photography by top-tier talents and first-class stories curated by industry veterans, Watch has steadily become one of the most elegant, sophisticated publications steadily growing today. This intriguing amalgam of celebrity, culture, fashion, travel and beauty reaches 1 million readers across the country, with entertaining interviews and images featuring talent from CBS, CBS All Access, SHOWTIME, The CW, Pop TV, Simon & Schuster and beyond. The magazine’s digital properties present readers with richer pathways to continue the journey beyond the velvet rope. Timely, behind-the-scenes videos and photo galleries bring the reader closer to their favorite characters and their favorite shows. The digital version of Watch! can be found at cbswatchmagazine.com as well as on a variety of platforms, including Zinio, Magzter and Apple News. The bi-monthly magazine is enjoyed by subscribers and sold on newsstands.

