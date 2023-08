SINGER/MUSICIAN & MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE DYLAN GARCIA

Brought his heartfelt performance blending music, healing, and education to the Whisky a Go Go on August 5th. Dylan’s shows are always a wonderful, cathartic experience that leaves you with more empathy and compassion about the plight of others than one normally receives at a concert. To support Dylan email: dylangarciamusic805@gmail.com

