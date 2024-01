Sports enthusiast David Koning was forced to undergo three heart surgeries at the age of three. Now, at 36, he suffers from Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which comes with brain damage, seizures, and cerebral palsy. Even with all of these hardships, he is currently working towards a degree in Psychology, is an active philanthropist, and does what he loves the most – basketball.

