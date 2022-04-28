Christian Audigier Prized Art,Fashion & Furniture Head to Auction

Each item reflects the French designer’s personal taste for luxury and quintessential eye for fashion

Street art, clothing, furniture and a personalized bobber from the studio of Yoshinobu “Yoshi” Kosaka owned by the French fashion designer Christian Audigier will head to online auction on May 12 and 13 at Abell Auction Co. in Los Angeles.

Inspired by his love of rock ‘n roll, Audigier’s career began in his native France and skyrocketed in the U.S. after he licensed the designs of San Francisco tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy in the early 2000s. At the height of his success, he attracted A-list celebrities to skyrocket the popularity of the Ed Hardy and Von Dutch fashion lines that he helmed.

Audigier achieved global fame for the rhinestone-studded and graffiti-inspired artwork that decorated hats, T-shirts, jackets, shoes and a vast array of other licensed products. Abell Auction Co. will make history with a rare offering of art, fashion, books, celebrity memorabilia, customized motorcycles and high-end goods from the designer’s private collection.

Many sale items from Audigier’s sprawling Los Angeles-area estate are showcased in the 2018 documentary entitled “Christian Audigier the Vif,” which journeys through Audigier’s life after being diagnosed with an aggressive type of blood cancer. He passed away at age 57 in July 2015, leaving behind an iconic fashion legacy.

“Christian selected every item with exceptional care and passion, and had a quintessential eye for fashion and design,” said Vincent Audigier, nephew of the late designer. “Nothing was random. Everything he owned was the very best and represented his unique lifestyle. Christian loved being the life of the party and the center of attention, and celebrities wanted to be around him.”

Audigier shared a close friendship with French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday, and owned a large collection of his memorabilia that will be offered at auction, including a stage-worn, metal-studded leather jacket mounted in an acrylic case. Signed photographs, performance guitars, gold records and books also will be sold.

Highly anticipated auction items include two custom vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including a one-of-a-kind, personalized Bobber designed by motorcycle legend Yoshinobu “Yoshi” Kosaka at L.A.’s iconic vintage bike shop The Garage Company. Custom painted motorcycle helmets, signed books and photos, and memorabilia also will be offered.

A prototype Michael Jackson-inspired sequin and crystal (or rhinestone-covered) glove framed in a silver and black shadow box frame also will be sold. It is accompanied by a photograph of Audigier and Jackson at Audigier’s 50th birthday party, where Jackson was recorded calling Audigier “the King of Fashion.”

Among numerous other mentions in the press, Audigier appeared on NBC’s “Today Show” on August 17, 2009 to talk about the planned line of clothing items inspired by the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. Audigier said that he had been collaborating with Jackson since 2007 on the design of the items, which included a red bomber-style jacket, sequined gloves and socks, T-shirts and other items.

Designer clothing and shoes by Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Goyard, Tom Ford, Salvatore Ferragamo, Miu Miu, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana, including a men’s Dolce & Gabbana Dragon formal jacket, will also hit the auction block.

Also featured in the sale are collective furnishings owned by Audigier, including Skull table lamps by Blackman Cruz, fine furniture by Ralph Lauren, Hermes dishes and other custom industrial pieces.

The celebrity memorabilia portion of the auction will include signed photographs from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Christo, Madonna, Sylvester Stallone and others. Signed letters and notes from Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Hillary Clinton, Madonna, Paris Hilton and other famous figures also will be sold.

Among the notable works of art to be auctioned are original paintings and numbered prints by street pop artist Mr. Brainwash (Thierry Guetta) including “Bowie” (DIPTYCH), “The Rolling Stones,” “Michael Jackson,” “Muhammad Ali” and others.

Other art highlights will include numbered lithographs and prints by contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey including (Obama) “Hope,” “Marcos Collage HPM,” “Castro Collage HPM,” “Your Way Collage,” “Sugar Hill Gang” also will be offered. There will also be photography by Gavin Bond capturing backstage action at the Victoria’s Secret runway show.

“Christian Audigier emerged as one of the foremost fashion designers and celebrity marketers in the world, and was center-stage among many prominent figures in Hollywood who valued both his fashion and his friendship,” said Abell Vice President Todd Schireson. “For over a century, Abell Auction Co. has been entrusted with the treasured belongings of many legendary clients, and we are honored to once again make auction history.”

An auction preview will be held at the Abell gallery, located at 2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. up to the sale dates. Live online bidding starts at 9 a.m. both days of the auction, May 12 and 13. A sale catalog is posted at www.abell.com. Buyers may place absentee bids with Abell directly, bid via telephone or bid online at LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. For more information, call 800.404.2235 or visit www.abell.com.