Five Epic Hitmakers Unite for PEPSI Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

DR. DRE, SNOOP DOGG, EMINEM, MARY J. BLIGE AND KENDRICK LAMAR COME TOGETHER FOR ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME PERFORMANCE

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation have assembled a lineup of trailblazing musicians to perform the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the world’s biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, airing on NBC.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marks the first time these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on stage, exciting music fans worldwide and holding a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community, as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Dr. Dre is widely credited with being one of the most influential figures in hip hop culture and a driving force behind its mass popularity. While all five artists have deeply influenced this genre of music, each brings a unique style to the world’s biggest stage for what’s sure to be 12 minutes of unforgettable greatness.

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar

As part of the collaboration around the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi and the NFL have also joined together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District. The high school is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Lovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

In addition to philanthropic support of the project, Pepsi and the NFL will collaborate with the school, its partners and the local community to develop and deliver community inspired applied learning experiences and industry internships. “This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

Marking the third year of this collaboration, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation are excited to bring these genre defining artists together for a larger-than-life performance of hits from their deep collective catalog.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with nearly 100 million viewers tuning in to last year’s show.

Past halftime performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

For more information about Super Bowl LVI, visit SuperBowl.com.

Like this: Like Loading...