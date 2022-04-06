Hollywood Weekly Magazine Grammy Viewing Party 2022

Every year it gets better! The 2022 Hollywood Weekly Magazine Grammy Awards Viewing Party as expected was another sold out event. Held at the famous 501 Broadway Studio in Santa Monica, the place got packed surprisingly early. So early that guests started to come in while the venue was still being setup! Some of them are, Robert Goins, CEO/President of GO Friends Streaming Network, Monique Rowray, President, CEO of Avant Protégé, Kymberli Boynton, celebrity entrepreneur and the casts of Junkers, an upcoming film.

Hosted by businessman and multimedia mogul Eric Zuley and Doctor-Enterpreneur Dr. Dantè Sears, with LA and Hollywood based DJ Darena on the deck, the event started with a fashion show produced and directed by Natalya Korol with her models and collection. While models strut the runway, regal and dynamic artist Sire James performed live. And after the show Natalya had a chance to share her compassionate speech supporting Ukraine.

One of the main highlights of the night was the performance of a renowned artist and founder/director of The Rose Breast Cancer Society, Carmelita Pittman. She performed her favorite songs together with her band members, Charlie Harrison, Jimmie James, Jerrell Ballard, Paul Maselli and Budi Winarto. After Carmelita, an influential music artist, model & actor DeMaleuin performed singing one of her latest song.

Capping off the night was focused on the big screen watching the Grammy Awards live hosted by Trevor Noah featuring major wins by Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine appeared through a video with an impassioned plea for help. Aside from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X gave a powerful performance and John Legend performed his song “Free,” featuring Ukrainian artists like the singer Mika Newton and the poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Before the event closed, special mentions were given to Chef Jeff Roberto, President/Owner of Sushi on a Roll who provided guests with his sumptuous variety of sushi. Also to Califia Gold, a CBD company with a strong belief in the powerful healing properties, Diamond Rich Apparel, a fashionable apparel to anyone who is daring enough to step outside of the big box store and try out something unique and CBD Glow by Sona Patel M.D. for skincare, haircare and makeup. Until next time!