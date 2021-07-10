Jacob For The Stars

We’re rolling out the red carpet as For The Stars celebrates their 22nd anniversary.

This Hollywood based fashion treasure has been serving up hand made, one of a kind, show stopping looks for over two decades, and leaves many wondering how they continue to create masterpieces that send shockwaves down the runway.

For The Stars is a unique, high-end fashion house run by creative director, and fashion legend, Jacob alongside fashion designer Carlos Pretelin. With their team, they create incredible, unmatchable runway shows and editorials that leave viewers in awe. Jacob’s looks can also be seen on hundreds of various platforms such as music videos, TV shows, and feature films.

