Whose House? Rams House! Our cover story is to celebrate the victory of our new Super Bowl LVI World Champions Los Angeles Rams. It was an epic night for the L.A. Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in front of a raucous crowd of 70,048 fans to capture the Lombardi Trophy. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Athletes, celebrities and notable figures from all over the world reacted to L.A.’s triumph on their home turf.

The Rams' celebration of their Super Bowl LVI title culminated last Wednesday afternoon with a parade and a rally at the Coliseum. The double-decker buses branded "World Champions 2021" logos slowly made their way down Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, then onto Exposition Drive where they arrived at the Peristyle at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The parade marked the conclusion of official celebrations. Once again, congratulations to the Los Angeles Rams! Looking forward to more championship trophies!