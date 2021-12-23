LOS ANGELES TO HOST 2022 SUPER BOWL LVI AT SOFI STADIUM

SUPER BOWL HOST COMMITTEE UNVEILS LOGO & PLAN

Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.

Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the last time the game was played in Los Angeles was in 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Today, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, led by Chairman Casey Wasserman, unveiled the official Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee logo and launch video, featuring Los Angeles icon, Snoop Dogg, alongside the NFL’s trademark Super Bowl LVI mark. All eyes will be on the greater Los Angeles region and the transformative SoFi Stadium, as NBC will televise professional sports’ most popular and watched game that will be broadcast to more than 180 countries and territories.

Wasserman unveiled the Los Angeles Host Committee’s logo, inspired by the iconic SoFi Stadium building design, and the campaign tagline “Champions Shine Here,” as a way to spotlight the spirited, authentic, and inclusive community that Los Angeles represents and kick off the decade of major events coming to the region starting with Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

“Today more than ever the Super Bowl stands for hope and perseverance,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairman, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee. “We are proud and excited that Los Angeles will once again host the nation’s biggest sporting event, however it’s the promise of recovery and opportunity that Super Bowl LVI brings to our City’s people and industries that reigns supreme.”

“Since Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle larger than the league could have ever imagined,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The return of the Super Bowl to this region is in large part thanks to Stan Kroenke‘s commitment to delivering this game-changing project at Hollywood Park. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the nation’s biggest sporting event to Los Angeles and Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI.

“Los Angeles is a global capital for athletic achievement — a place that understands the power of sports to unite and inspire, awe and amaze, support job creation and spur economic growth, and lift the spirits of entire communities,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Playing host to Super Bowl LVI will allow local businesses to score critical victories for our workforce, showcase our city’s commitment to equity and inclusion, and kick off another age of positive change for Angelenos and fans everywhere.”

“SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is the finest stadium in the country and will continue to host the greatest events,” said Inglewood Mayor James Butts. “The NFL is giving local diverse and minority-owned businesses a chance to compete for substantial contracts through its Business Connect program. That program will help a range of local businesses — caterers, sign makers, event producers, cleaning services, and more – compete for and win subcontracts to support the many events leading up to and surrounding the Super Bowl.”

“We are proud to host Super Bowl LVI and will work with all our partners to deliver an extraordinary and unparalleled experience next February,” said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer E. Stanley Kroenke. “We ask that fans continue to do all they can to stay safe so that we can be together next year at SoFi Stadium. Aside from the great competition and entertainment that are hallmarks of Super Bowl, we look forward to celebrating the many frontline workers who are already making this event possible through their amazing sacrifices and commitment.”

