NICK CANNON PRESENTS: WILD ‘N OUT IS GOING ON TOUR IN 2022

Wild ‘N Out is about to hit the road Nick Cannon announced Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour is coming in 2022, a live run that will bring Cannon’s series across the U.S. and will mix up comedy, variety and game show elements all in one for fans of the improv/competition show on each stop. But there’s more: Each night, Nick Cannon and the Wild ‘N Out cast members will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild ‘N Out’s most popular games. Only the wild survive…on stage!

Produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud, the 23-city tour kicks off on May 20 in Atlanta at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood making stops across the U.S. in Charlotte, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall on July 2.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Wild ‘N Out Live Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, Dec 16 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 17 at 10am only at LiveNation.com.

