Sara Omran

This edition of Hollywood Monthly is filled with great stories.

The pandemic has had a major impact on many industries, as well as, our day to day lives. One of the industries that has been affected in a major way has been the Movie and TV production industries. Initially movies were very difficult to shoot due to the quarantines and restrictions on the gathering of groups. This is starting to change and it is easier to start making movies and TV productions with some careful following of the various guidelines and restrictions.

“Diary of a Lunatic: Sylke’s Tale’s” written and directed by Greg Robbins is an amazing adventure. This story is available on Amazon Prime and follows a group of young adults trying to save their universe, one writing at a time.

When Jacquelyn E. Stone was a young girl, growing up in then-segregated Williamsburg, Virginia, her mother shared the biography of an African American shopkeeper from Williamsburg who was so wealthy he loaned money to then-president of The College of William & Mary—a school that did not allow people of color to enroll until 1951. Growing up just steps away from the college, even as a child Stone was struck by the fact that a Black man was wealthy enough to grant a loan to the leader of William & Mary, yet would have been barred from attending as a student.

Hollywood! The very name evokes visions of glamor, success and excitement. It is the dream of countless people to be able to have a career in the Movie and/or the TV industry. Most picture themselves being a famous movie star. Some are even drawn to the jobs which are behind the scenes; such as a writer, director, producer, director of photography, editor composer, etc. Whatever their individual goals and where they think that they will “fit in” they greatly desire to be in the entertainment industry. Everyday people are arriving in Hollywood with visions of a glamorous career.

